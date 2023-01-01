Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 810 vs Dimensity 7020 – what's better?

Dimensity 810 vs Dimensity 7020

Dimensity 810
VS
Dimensity 7020
Dimensity 810
Dimensity 7020

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MP2 graphics) and Dimensity 7020 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7020
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 810
vs
Dimensity 7020

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 111534 -
GPU 91947 -
Memory 77365 -
UX 111978 -
Total score 390593 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810 +11%
1895
Dimensity 7020
1701
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Score 1286 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 37 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 7020

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 6 W -
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP2 IMG BXM-8-256
Architecture Valhall 1st gen PowerVR IMG GPU
GPU frequency 950 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 8
Shading units 64 18
Total shaders 128 144
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops 259.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 3.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 3.0 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2021 May 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6833V -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7020 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7020 and Dimensity 810, or ask any questions
