Dimensity 810 vs Dimensity 7020
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MP2 graphics) and Dimensity 7020 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7020
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|111534
|-
|GPU
|91947
|-
|Memory
|77365
|-
|UX
|111978
|-
|Total score
|390593
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 810 +18%
619
525
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810 +11%
1895
1701
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Score
|1286
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|77 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|74 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|37 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 7020
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|-
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP2
|IMG BXM-8-256
|Architecture
|Valhall 1st gen
|PowerVR IMG GPU
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|8
|Shading units
|64
|18
|Total shaders
|128
|144
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|259.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|3.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|May 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6833V
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7020 official site
