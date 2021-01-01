Dimensity 810 vs Dimensity 800U
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 800U (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 387K vs 314K
- Announced later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|106663
|GPU
|-
|89658
|Memory
|-
|65289
|UX
|-
|65998
|Total score
|387551
|314686
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 810 +6%
652
618
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 810 +28%
2441
1902
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|47 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|35 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 800U
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|3
|Shading units
|60
|48
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|August 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site
