Dimensity 8100 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
54
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Announced 3-years and 6-months later
- Performs 64% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 9 score – 818K vs 531K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2490 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|196804
|145514
|GPU
|313342
|197436
|Memory
|140254
|73728
|UX
|161901
|110833
|Total score
|818532
|531342
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
954
A12 Bionic +17%
1120
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +31%
3827
2930
|Image compression
|-
|132.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|67.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|54.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.27 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|745 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|69%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|31 FPS
|Score
|5819
|5223
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[High]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|-
|GPU frequency
|860 MHz
|1125 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|4
|Shading units
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|916 Gigaflops
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|MediaTek UltraSave 2.0
|Intel XMM 7560
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6895Z/TCZA
|APL1W81
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
|-
