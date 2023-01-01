Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8100 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 8100 vs A12 Bionic

Dimensity 8100
VS
A12 Bionic
Dimensity 8100
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Performs 64% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 9 score – 818K vs 531K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2490 MHz)
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8100
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8100 +54%
818532
A12 Bionic
531342
CPU 196804 145514
GPU 313342 197436
Memory 140254 73728
UX 161901 110833
Total score 818532 531342
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8100
954
A12 Bionic +17%
1120
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +31%
3827
A12 Bionic
2930
Image compression - 132.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 67.8 words/s
Machine learning - 54.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.27 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 745 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 8100 +11%
5819
A12 Bionic
5223
Stability 97% 69%
Graphics test 34 FPS 31 FPS
Score 5819 5223

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[High]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2850 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 6 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall 3 -
GPU frequency 860 MHz 1125 MHz
Execution units 6 4
Shading units 96 -
FLOPS 916 Gigaflops 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem MediaTek UltraSave 2.0 Intel XMM 7560
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2022 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6895Z/TCZA APL1W81
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
35 (81.4%)
8 (18.6%)
Total votes: 43

Related Comparisons

1. A16 Bionic and A12 Bionic
2. Snapdragon 778G and A12 Bionic
3. A11 Bionic and A12 Bionic
4. A13 Bionic and A12 Bionic
5. A15 Bionic and A12 Bionic
6. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 8100
7. Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 8100
8. Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 8100
9. Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 8100
10. Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 8100
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Dimensity 8100, or ask any questions
EnglishРусский