Dimensity 8100 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
97
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
83
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
92
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 42.7 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 724K
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2850 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|181064
|185695
|GPU
|303347
|285023
|Memory
|151816
|118389
|UX
|144773
|131689
|Total score
|788287
|724750
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
926
A14 Bionic +73%
1606
Multi-Core Score
3808
A14 Bionic +9%
4136
|Image compression
|-
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|96%
|77%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|45 FPS
|Score
|5677
|7612
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[High]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|-
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W01
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
|-
