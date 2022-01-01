Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8100 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 8100 vs A14 Bionic

Dimensity 8100
VS
A14 Bionic
Dimensity 8100
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 42.7 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 724K
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2850 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8100
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8100 +9%
788287
A14 Bionic
724750
CPU 181064 185695
GPU 303347 285023
Memory 151816 118389
UX 144773 131689
Total score 788287 724750
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8100
926
A14 Bionic +73%
1606
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100
3808
A14 Bionic +9%
4136
Image compression - 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 95.65 words/s
Machine learning - 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 8100
5677
A14 Bionic +34%
7612
Stability 96% 77%
Graphics test 33 FPS 45 FPS
Score 5677 7612

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[High]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2850 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 3 -
Execution units - 4
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size - 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2022 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W01
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
28 (80%)
7 (20%)
Total votes: 35

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Dimensity 8100, or ask any questions
