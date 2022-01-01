Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8100 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Dimensity 8100 vs Google Tensor

Dimensity 8100
VS
Google Tensor
Dimensity 8100
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 728K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8100
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8100 +8%
788287
Google Tensor
728782
CPU 181064 187698
GPU 303347 298218
Memory 151816 100887
UX 144773 137683
Total score 788287 728782
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +33%
3808
Google Tensor
2854

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 8100
5677
Google Tensor +13%
6418
Stability 96% 55%
Graphics test 33 FPS 38 FPS
Score 5677 6418

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[High]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2850 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall
GPU frequency - 848 MHz
Execution units - 20
Shading units - 320
FLOPS - 2171 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2022 October 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - S5E9845
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site Google Tensor official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
23 (53.5%)
20 (46.5%)
Total votes: 43

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs MediaTek Dimensity 8100
2. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 vs Dimensity 8100
3. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 vs MediaTek Dimensity 8100
4. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 vs Dimensity 8100
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Google Tensor
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Google Tensor
7. Apple A15 Bionic vs Google Tensor
8. Apple A14 Bionic vs Google Tensor
9. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs Google Tensor
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Dimensity 8100, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish