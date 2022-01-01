Dimensity 8100 vs Google Tensor
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 728K
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|181064
|187698
|GPU
|303347
|298218
|Memory
|151816
|100887
|UX
|144773
|137683
|Total score
|788287
|728782
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
926
Google Tensor +13%
1051
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +33%
3808
2854
3DMark
|Stability
|96%
|55%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|38 FPS
|Score
|5677
|6418
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[High]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|20
|Shading units
|-
|320
|FLOPS
|-
|2171 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|S5E9845
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
|Google Tensor official site
