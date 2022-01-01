Dimensity 8100 vs Kirin 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
83
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 852K vs 768K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2850 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|194527
|GPU
|-
|280796
|Memory
|-
|146761
|UX
|-
|140303
|Total score
|852679
|768151
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
925
Kirin 9000 +13%
1048
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +2%
3833
3741
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|56%
|Graphics test
|-
|36 FPS
|Score
|-
|6036
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|81 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and Kirin 9000
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|3130 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall 2
|Execution units
|-
|24
|Shading units
|-
|384
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|AI accelerator
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|October 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site
Cast your vote
8 (88.9%)
1 (11.1%)
Total votes: 9