We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 852K vs 768K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2850 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8100
vs
Kirin 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8100 +11%
852679
Kirin 9000
768151
CPU - 194527
GPU - 280796
Memory - 146761
UX - 140303
Total score 852679 768151
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8100
925
Kirin 9000 +13%
1048
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +2%
3833
Kirin 9000
3741

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 56%
Graphics test - 36 FPS
Score - 6036

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 81 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2850 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2
Execution units - 24
Shading units - 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support - LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site

