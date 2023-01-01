Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8100 vs Kirin 9000S – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MP6 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000S (Maleoon 910). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2620 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 10 score – 898K vs 861K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8100
vs
Kirin 9000S

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8100
861913
Kirin 9000S +4%
898955
CPU 264317 279677
GPU 213797 200982
Memory 179911 225491
UX 208619 194615
Total score 861913 898955
GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8100
1138
Kirin 9000S +7%
1216
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +1%
3607
Kirin 9000S
3588
Asset compression 165.4 MB/sec 155.1 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 110.2 pages/sec 117.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 139.8 Mpixels/sec 128.8 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 79.5 images/sec 65.7 images/sec
HDR 116.3 Mpixels/sec 107.2 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 10.3 images/sec 9.94 images/sec
Photo processing 30 images/sec 44.8 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.71 Mpixels/sec 4.84 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Dimensity 8100 +192%
4246
Kirin 9000S
1453
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Score 5766 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[High]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and Kirin 9000S

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.62 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.15 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.53 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2850 MHz 2620 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 6 W 7 W
Manufacturing TSMC SMIC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MP6 Maleoon 910
Architecture Valhall 3rd gen Maleoon
GPU frequency 860 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 6 -
FLOPS 1309 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.3 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem MediaTek UltraSave 2.0 -
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 August 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6895Z/TCZA -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site -
Further details
Notes on Dimensity 8100:
    - There are "Max" and "Ultra" versions which are basically all the same. The Dimensity 8100 Ultra features optimized software, while the Dimensity 8100 Max boosts the clock from 2.85 GHz to 2.9 GHz.

