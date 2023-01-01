Dimensity 8100 vs Kirin 9000S
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MP6 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000S (Maleoon 910). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
60
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
58
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
64
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2620 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 10 score – 898K vs 861K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|264317
|279677
|GPU
|213797
|200982
|Memory
|179911
|225491
|UX
|208619
|194615
|Total score
|861913
|898955
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1138
Kirin 9000S +7%
1216
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +1%
3607
3588
|Asset compression
|165.4 MB/sec
|155.1 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|110.2 pages/sec
|117.7 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|139.8 Mpixels/sec
|128.8 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|79.5 images/sec
|65.7 images/sec
|HDR
|116.3 Mpixels/sec
|107.2 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|10.3 images/sec
|9.94 images/sec
|Photo processing
|30 images/sec
|44.8 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.71 Mpixels/sec
|4.84 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|-
|Score
|5766
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[High]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and Kirin 9000S
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.62 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.15 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.53 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|2620 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|7 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|SMIC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MP6
|Maleoon 910
|Architecture
|Valhall 3rd gen
|Maleoon
|GPU frequency
|860 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|-
|FLOPS
|1309 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MediaTek UltraSave 2.0
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|August 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6895Z/TCZA
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
|-
Further details
Notes on Dimensity 8100:
- There are "Max" and "Ultra" versions which are basically all the same. The Dimensity 8100 Ultra features optimized software, while the Dimensity 8100 Max boosts the clock from 2.85 GHz to 2.9 GHz.
