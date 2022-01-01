Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8100 vs Dimensity 1300 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Supports 63% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 31.4 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2850 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8100
vs
Dimensity 1300

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 181064 -
GPU 303347 -
Memory 151816 -
UX 144773 -
Total score 788287 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% 64%
Graphics test 33 FPS 27 FPS
Score 5677 4603

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[High]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 1300

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2850 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 31.4 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 March 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 8100, or ask any questions
