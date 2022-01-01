Dimensity 8100 vs Dimensity 1300
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Supports 63% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 31.4 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2850 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|181064
|-
|GPU
|303347
|-
|Memory
|151816
|-
|UX
|144773
|-
|Total score
|788287
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
926
Dimensity 1300 +3%
953
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +19%
3808
3193
3DMark
|Stability
|96%
|64%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|27 FPS
|Score
|5677
|4603
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[High]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 1300
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|31.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|March 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site
Cast your vote
21 (87.5%)
3 (12.5%)
Total votes: 24