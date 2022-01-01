Dimensity 8100 vs Dimensity 700
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 338K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|181064
|97246
|GPU
|303347
|82206
|Memory
|151816
|70281
|UX
|144773
|88538
|Total score
|788287
|338381
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +64%
926
566
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +120%
3808
1733
|Image compression
|-
|101.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|32.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|27.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.55 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.1 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|543.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|96%
|98%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|6 FPS
|Score
|5677
|1097
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|51 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|37 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[High]
|25 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|34 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
|Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 700
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|November 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6833V/ZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
Cast your vote
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5