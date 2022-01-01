Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8100 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Dimensity 8100 vs Dimensity 700

Dimensity 8100
VS
Dimensity 700
Dimensity 8100
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 338K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8100
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8100 +133%
788287
Dimensity 700
338381
CPU 181064 97246
GPU 303347 82206
Memory 151816 70281
UX 144773 88538
Total score 788287 338381
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +120%
3808
Dimensity 700
1733
Image compression - 101.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 15 images/s
Speech recognition - 32.9 words/s
Machine learning - 27.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.55 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.1 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 543.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 8100 +418%
5677
Dimensity 700
1097
Stability 96% 98%
Graphics test 33 FPS 6 FPS
Score 5677 1097

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Ultra]		 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 37 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite 26 FPS
[High]		 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 34 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412		 Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2850 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
FLOPS - 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.3 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 November 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6833V/ZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

