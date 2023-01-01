Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8100 vs Dimensity 8050 – what's better?

Dimensity 8100 vs Dimensity 8050

Dimensity 8100
VS
Dimensity 8050
Dimensity 8100
Dimensity 8050

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 8050 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Performs 34% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 807K vs 684K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8050
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2850 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8100
vs
Dimensity 8050

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8100 +18%
807235
Dimensity 8050
684607
CPU 196804 -
GPU 313342 -
Memory 140254 -
UX 161901 -
Total score 807235 684607
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Score 5767 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[High]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8050

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2850 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall
GPU frequency 860 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 6 9
Shading units 96 144
FLOPS 1309 Gigaflops 980 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 570
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem MediaTek UltraSave 2.0 -
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 May 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MT6895Z/TCZA MT6893
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8050 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (46.2%)
7 (53.8%)
Total votes: 13

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8050 and Dimensity 8100, or ask any questions
