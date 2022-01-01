Dimensity 8100 vs Dimensity 810
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 378K
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 7-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|181064
|110238
|GPU
|303347
|85203
|Memory
|151816
|76179
|UX
|144773
|103974
|Total score
|788287
|378566
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +47%
926
630
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +99%
3808
1918
3DMark
|Stability
|96%
|99%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|7 FPS
|Score
|5677
|1227
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|77 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|42 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[High]
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|74 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|37 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 810
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|August 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6833V
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
