We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 820 ( Mali-G57 MC5) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 3 years and 9 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 8 score – 418K vs 250K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2340 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 820
656
A10 Fusion +19%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 820 +54%
2172
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 820 +67%
418158
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 820 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2600 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC5 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 5 6
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6875 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site -

