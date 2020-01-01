Dimensity 820 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 820 ( Mali-G57 MC5) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 3 years and 9 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 8 score – 418K vs 250K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2340 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
656
A10 Fusion +19%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 820 +54%
2172
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 820 +67%
418158
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC5
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|5
|6
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6875
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
|-
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4