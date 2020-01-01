Dimensity 820 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 820 ( Mali-G57 MC5) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
51
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 418K vs 316K
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2390 MHz)
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
656
A11 Bionic +43%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2172
A11 Bionic +8%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 820 +32%
418158
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Cores
|5
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6875
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
|-
Cast your vote
11 (78.6%)
3 (21.4%)
Total votes: 14
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek Dimensity 820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Dimensity 820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- MediaTek Dimensity 820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- MediaTek Dimensity 820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- MediaTek Dimensity 820 and Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Apple A11 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Apple A11 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Apple A11 Bionic and Apple A13 Bionic
- Apple A11 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Apple A11 Bionic and Apple A12X Bionic