We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 820 ( Mali-G57 MC5) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Announced 2 years and 9 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 418K vs 316K
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 820
656
A11 Bionic +43%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 820
2172
A11 Bionic +8%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 820 +32%
418158
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 820 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2600 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC5 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Cores 5 3
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6875 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site -

