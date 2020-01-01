Dimensity 820 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 820 ( Mali-G57 MC5) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
656
A12 Bionic +73%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2172
A12 Bionic +36%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 820 +3%
418158
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Cores
|5
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6875
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
|-
