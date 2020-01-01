Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 820 vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 820 vs A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 820 (with Mali-G57 MC5 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Announced 1 year and 7 months later
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Supports 82% higher memory bandwidth (31 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 418K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 820
656
A12X Bionic +71%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 820
2172
A12X Bionic +114%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 820
418158
A12X Bionic +51%
631952

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 820 and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC5 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Cores 5 7
FLOPS - 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 October 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6875 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site -

