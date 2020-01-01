Dimensity 820 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 820 ( Mali-G57 MC5) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 418K
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
656
A14 Bionic +144%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2172
A14 Bionic +90%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
418158
A14 Bionic +38%
579122
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Cores
|5
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6875
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or MediaTek Dimensity 820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or MediaTek Dimensity 820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or MediaTek Dimensity 820
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 or MediaTek Dimensity 820
- MediaTek Helio G90T or MediaTek Dimensity 820
- Apple A13 Bionic or Apple A14 Bionic
- Samsung Exynos 990 or Apple A14 Bionic
- Apple A12X Bionic or Apple A14 Bionic