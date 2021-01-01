Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 820 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 820 vs A15 Bionic

Dimensity 820
VS
A15 Bionic
Dimensity 820
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 820 (Mali-G57 MC5) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.3x)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 450K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 820
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 820
450963
A15 Bionic +80%
812406
CPU 122740 216265
GPU 140736 339795
Memory 70356 112472
UX 115848 133063
Total score 450963 812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 820
656
A15 Bionic +167%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 820
2695
A15 Bionic +75%
4728

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 41 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 35 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 820 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2600 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC5 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 5 5
Shading units 80 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2020 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6875 APL1W05
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site -

