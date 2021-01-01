Dimensity 820 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 820 (Mali-G57 MC5) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
96
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.3x)
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 450K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|122740
|216265
|GPU
|140736
|339795
|Memory
|70356
|112472
|UX
|115848
|133063
|Total score
|450963
|812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
656
A15 Bionic +167%
1750
Multi-Core Score
2695
A15 Bionic +75%
4728
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|41 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|35 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 820 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|1511 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|5
|Shading units
|80
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6875
|APL1W05
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
|-
