Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 820 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Dimensity 820 vs Kirin 9000

Dimensity 820
Dimensity 820
VS
Kirin 9000
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 820 (with Mali-G57 MC5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 398K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 820
639
Kirin 9000 +41%
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 820
2628
Kirin 9000 +23%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 820
398178
Kirin 9000 +33%
529116

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 820 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Cores 5 24
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6875 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Dimensity 820 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish