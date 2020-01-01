Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 820 vs Kirin 9000E – what's better?

Dimensity 820 vs Kirin 9000E

Dimensity 820
Dimensity 820
VS
Kirin 9000E
Kirin 9000E

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 820 (with Mali-G57 MC5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 8 score – 651K vs 409K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 820
651
Kirin 9000E +53%
997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 820
2676
Kirin 9000E +36%
3643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 820
409238
Kirin 9000E +59%
651115

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 820 and Kirin 9000E

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Execution units 5 22
Shading units 80 352
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6875 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000E and Dimensity 820, or ask any questions
