We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 820 (with Mali-G57 MC5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 9 score – 452K vs 253K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Supports 69% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~60%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 820
vs
Kirin 960

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 820 +78%
452520
Kirin 960
253615
CPU 122740 70319
GPU 140736 61547
Memory 70356 54634
UX 115848 66647
Total score 452520 253615
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 820 +72%
657
Kirin 960
383
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 820 +67%
2683
Kirin 960
1605
Image compression - 82.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 28.75 words/s
Machine learning - 21.45 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.8 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.79 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 453.85 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 41 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 35 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 820 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1037 MHz
Execution units 5 8
Shading units 80 128
FLOPS - 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 October 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6875 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site -

