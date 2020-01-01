Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 820 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 820 (with Mali-G57 MC5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 418K vs 235K
  • Announced 2 years and 9 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Supports 70% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dimensity 820 +67%
656
Kirin 970
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 820 +56%
2172
Kirin 970
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 820 +78%
418158
Kirin 970
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 820 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC5 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 746 MHz
Cores 5 12
FLOPS - 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2020 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6875 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Dimensity 820 or ask any questions
