Dimensity 820 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 820 (with Mali-G57 MC5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
47
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 418K vs 403K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
656
Kirin 980 +6%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2172
Kirin 980 +14%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 820 +4%
418158
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|5
|10
|FLOPS
|-
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6875
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
Cast your vote
64 (39.8%)
97 (60.2%)
Total votes: 161