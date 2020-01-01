Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 820 vs Kirin 990 (4G) – what's better?

Dimensity 820 vs Kirin 990 (4G)

VS
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 820 (with Mali-G57 MC5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Announced 8 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
  • Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 418K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dimensity 820
2172
Kirin 990 (4G) +42%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Dimensity 820
418158
Kirin 990 (4G) +4%
434078

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 820 and Kirin 990 (4G)

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC5 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 600 MHz
Cores 5 16
FLOPS - 768 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2020 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6875 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (4G) and Dimensity 820 or ask any questions
