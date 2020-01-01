Dimensity 820 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 820 (with Mali-G57 MC5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
- Announced 8 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17.07 GB/s)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2600 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 418K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
656
Kirin 990 (4G) +15%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2172
Kirin 990 (4G) +42%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
418158
Kirin 990 (4G) +4%
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|5
|16
|FLOPS
|-
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6875
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
