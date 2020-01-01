Dimensity 820 vs Kirin 990 (5G)
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 820 (with Mali-G57 MC5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
- Announced 8 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 418K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2600 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
656
Kirin 990 (5G) +17%
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2172
Kirin 990 (5G) +44%
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
418158
Kirin 990 (5G) +20%
503438
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|5
|16
|FLOPS
|-
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6875
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
Cast your vote
5 (50%)
5 (50%)
Total votes: 10
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Hisilicon Kirin 820
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) or Samsung Exynos 990