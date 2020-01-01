Dimensity 820 vs Dimensity 1000
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 820 (with Mali-G57 MC5 graphics) and Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.87 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 508K vs 418K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
656
Dimensity 1000 +21%
797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2172
Dimensity 1000 +41%
3071
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
418158
Dimensity 1000 +22%
508853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Cores
|5
|9
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|29.87 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|November 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6875
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
