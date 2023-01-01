Dimensity 820 vs Dimensity 1080 VS Dimensity 820 Dimensity 1080 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 820 (with Mali-G57 MC5 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820 Better instruction set architecture Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Announced 2-years and 5-months later

Announced 2-years and 5-months later Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm) Higher GPU frequency (~23%)

Higher GPU frequency (~23%) Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 533K vs 451K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 820 451520 Dimensity 1080 +18% 533459 CPU 122740 142334 GPU 140736 140609 Memory 70356 108237 UX 115848 139021 Total score 451520 533459 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 820 524 Dimensity 1080 +56% 815 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 820 +5% 2411 Dimensity 1080 2302 Image compression 142.3 Mpixels/s - Face detection 22.4 images/s - Speech recognition 41.2 words/s - Machine learning 31.3 images/s - Camera shooting 21.3 images/s - HTML 5 2.94 Mnodes/s - SQLite 759 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 820 +3% 2354 Dimensity 1080 2287 Stability 98% 99% Graphics test 14 FPS 13 FPS Score 2354 2287

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 46 FPS

[Ultra] - Call of Duty: Mobile 41 FPS

[Medium] - Fortnite 28 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 52 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 55 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 35 FPS

[Ultra] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 820 and Dimensity 1080

CPU Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2600 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 10 W -

Graphics GPU name Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture Valhall Valhall 2 GPU frequency 650 MHz 800 MHz Execution units 5 4 Shading units 80 64 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s - Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.1 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2020 October 2022 Class Mid range Mid range Model number MT6875 MT6877V/TTZA Official page MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site