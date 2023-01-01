Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 820 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Dimensity 820 vs Dimensity 1080

Dimensity 820
VS
Dimensity 1080
Dimensity 820
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 820 (with Mali-G57 MC5 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 533K vs 451K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 820
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 820
451520
Dimensity 1080 +18%
533459
CPU 122740 142334
GPU 140736 140609
Memory 70356 108237
UX 115848 139021
Total score 451520 533459
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 142.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 22.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 41.2 words/s -
Machine learning 31.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 21.3 images/s -
HTML 5 2.94 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 759 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 14 FPS 13 FPS
Score 2354 2287

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 41 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 35 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 820 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 650 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 5 4
Shading units 80 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6875 MT6877V/TTZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 820, or ask any questions
