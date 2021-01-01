Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 820 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Dimensity 820 vs Dimensity 1200

Dimensity 820
Dimensity 820
VS
Dimensity 1200
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 820 (with Mali-G57 MC5 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 623K vs 404K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 8-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 820
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 820
404707
Dimensity 1200 +54%
623034
CPU 123377 -
GPU 121344 -
Memory 78912 -
UX 69403 -
Total score 404707 623034

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 41 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 35 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 820 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Execution units 5 9
Shading units 80 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6875 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 820, or ask any questions
