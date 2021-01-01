Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 820 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Dimensity 820 vs Dimensity 810

Dimensity 820
VS
Dimensity 810
Dimensity 820
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 820 (with Mali-G57 MC5 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 450K vs 383K
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 820
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 820 +18%
450963
Dimensity 810
383002
CPU 122740 113696
GPU 140736 85477
Memory 70356 76385
UX 115848 105966
Total score 450963 383002
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 820 +41%
2695
Dimensity 810
1917

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 41 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 55 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 35 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 820 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 10 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 650 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 5 4
Shading units 80 60
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6875 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (33.3%)
10 (66.7%)
Total votes: 15

