Dimensity 8200 vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6) with the older 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple A16 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
98
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
100
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3100 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 9 score – 948K vs 845K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|209378
|248335
|GPU
|337864
|394336
|Memory
|127383
|153536
|UX
|164471
|147260
|Total score
|845487
|948764
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
996
A16 Bionic +90%
1888
Multi-Core Score
4021
A16 Bionic +35%
5436
|Image compression
|-
|243.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|46.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|141.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|117.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|54.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|5.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1430 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|39 FPS
|58 FPS
|Score
|6599
|9847
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|16 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|16 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Apple A16 GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|-
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|6
|6
|Shading units
|96
|768
|FLOPS
|1010 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 580
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP
|1x 48MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|MediaTek UltraSave 2.0
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2022
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6896Z
|APL1W10
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site
|-
