Dimensity 8200 vs A16 Bionic

Dimensity 8200
VS
A16 Bionic
Dimensity 8200
A16 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6) with the older 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple A16 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3100 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 9 score – 948K vs 845K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8200
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8200
845487
A16 Bionic +12%
948764
CPU 209378 248335
GPU 337864 394336
Memory 127383 153536
UX 164471 147260
Total score 845487 948764
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8200
996
A16 Bionic +90%
1888
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8200
4021
A16 Bionic +35%
5436
Image compression - 243.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 46.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 141.8 words/s
Machine learning - 117.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 54.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 5.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1430 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 8200
6599
A16 Bionic +49%
9847
Stability - 82%
Graphics test 39 FPS 58 FPS
Score 6599 9847

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3100 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 16 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion
TDP 6 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Apple A16 GPU
Architecture Valhall 3 -
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 6 6
Shading units 96 768
FLOPS 1010 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.2 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 580 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP 1x 48MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem MediaTek UltraSave 2.0 -
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2022 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6896Z APL1W10
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site -

