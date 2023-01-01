Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Dimensity 8200
VS
Dimensity 1080
Dimensity 8200
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 873K vs 530K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2600 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8200
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8200 +65%
873526
Dimensity 1080
530434
CPU 205146 142334
GPU 332589 140609
Memory 153204 108237
UX 174402 139021
Total score 873526 530434
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 6 4
Shading units - 64
Vulkan version 1.2 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 580 MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2022 October 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MT6877V/TTZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

