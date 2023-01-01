Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 1080 VS Dimensity 8200 Dimensity 1080 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 873K vs 530K

Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 873K vs 530K Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) 19% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2600 MHz)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 8200 +65% 873526 Dimensity 1080 530434 CPU 205146 142334 GPU 332589 140609 Memory 153204 108237 UX 174402 139021 Total score 873526 530434 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 8200 +21% 997 Dimensity 1080 823 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 8200 +40% 3222 Dimensity 1080 2309

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 8200 n/a Dimensity 1080 2287 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 13 FPS Score - 2287

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and Dimensity 1080

CPU Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78

3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3100 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L3 cache 4 MB - Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 950 MHz - Execution units 6 4 Shading units - 64 Vulkan version 1.2 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s - Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 580 MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 - Max camera resolution 1x 320MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced December 2022 October 2022 Class Flagship Flagship Model number - MT6877V/TTZA Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site