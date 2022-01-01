Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 1200

Dimensity 8200
VS
Dimensity 1200
Dimensity 8200
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 955K vs 678K
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8200
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8200 +41%
955675
Dimensity 1200
678934
CPU - 171453
GPU - 236472
Memory - 120484
UX - 145025
Total score 955675 678934
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 175.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 31.8 images/s
Speech recognition - 40 words/s
Machine learning - 52.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 27.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.88 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 945.7 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 90%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Score - 4224

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency - 886 MHz
Execution units 6 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.2 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 6400 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 580 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2022 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MT6893
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 8200, or ask any questions
