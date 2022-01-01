Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 1200
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 955K vs 678K
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|171453
|GPU
|-
|236472
|Memory
|-
|120484
|UX
|-
|145025
|Total score
|955675
|678934
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8200 +2%
991
976
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8200 +26%
4219
3346
|Image compression
|-
|175.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|31.8 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|40 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|52.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|27.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.88 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|945.7 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|90%
|Graphics test
|-
|25 FPS
|Score
|-
|4224
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and Dimensity 1200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|886 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|9
|Shading units
|-
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|6400 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 580
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2022
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MT6893
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
