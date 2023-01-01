Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 7200 – what's better?

Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 7200

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 9 score – 873K vs 802K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8200 +9%
873526
Dimensity 7200
802255
CPU 205146 -
GPU 332589 -
Memory 153204 -
UX 174402 -
Total score 873526 802255
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and Dimensity 7200

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G610 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 6 4
Vulkan version 1.2 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 580 MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 4700 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2022 February 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site

