Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 7200 VS Dimensity 8200 Dimensity 7200 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200 11% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2800 MHz)

11% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2800 MHz) Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 9 score – 873K vs 802K Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Better instruction set architecture

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 8200 +9% 873526 Dimensity 7200 802255 CPU 205146 - GPU 332589 - Memory 153204 - UX 174402 - Total score 873526 802255 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 8200 +16% 997 Dimensity 7200 856 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 8200 +39% 3222 Dimensity 7200 2313

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and Dimensity 7200

CPU Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78

3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3100 MHz 2800 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A L3 cache 4 MB - Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G610 MC4 Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 950 MHz - Execution units 6 4 Vulkan version 1.2 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 580 MediaTek APU 650 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 1920 x 1200 Max camera resolution 1x 320MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed - Up to 4700 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced December 2022 February 2023 Class Flagship Flagship Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site