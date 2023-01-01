Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 7200
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2800 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 9 score – 873K vs 802K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|205146
|-
|GPU
|332589
|-
|Memory
|153204
|-
|UX
|174402
|-
|Total score
|873526
|802255
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8200 +16%
997
856
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8200 +39%
3222
2313
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and Dimensity 7200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|6
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|6400 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 580
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2022
|February 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
