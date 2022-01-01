Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs A10 Fusion

Dimensity 900
VS
A10 Fusion
Dimensity 900
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 9-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 9 score – 424K vs 306K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
A10 Fusion

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900 +39%
424551
A10 Fusion
306369
CPU 115686 94017
GPU 119156 97270
Memory 80995 40393
UX 106823 72866
Total score 424551 306369
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 900
707
A10 Fusion +10%
780
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 900 +51%
2153
A10 Fusion
1423
Image compression 124.75 Mpixels/s 65.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection 19.6 images/s 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition 37.75 words/s 27.5 words/s
Machine learning 33.35 images/s 29.55 images/s
Camera shooting 19.25 images/s 15.3 images/s
HTML 5 2.28 Mnodes/s 1.83 Mnodes/s
SQLite 650.5 Krows/s 426.85 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 900
2016
A10 Fusion +28%
2585
Stability 99% 62%
Graphics test 12 FPS 15 FPS
Score 2016 2585

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 1.05 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2400 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion 3.3 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Valhall 2 Rogue
GPU frequency 900 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 4 6
Shading units 48 196
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 18.4 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Dimensity 900 or Snapdragon 870
2. Dimensity 900 or Snapdragon 778G
3. Dimensity 900 or Snapdragon 860
4. Dimensity 900 or Helio G96
5. Dimensity 900 or Snapdragon 695
6. A10 Fusion or A14 Bionic
7. A10 Fusion or A13 Bionic
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Dimensity 900, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish