Dimensity 900 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
49
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
41
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 4-years and 9-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 9 score – 424K vs 306K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|115686
|94017
|GPU
|119156
|97270
|Memory
|80995
|40393
|UX
|106823
|72866
|Total score
|424551
|306369
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
707
A10 Fusion +10%
780
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 900 +51%
2153
1423
|Image compression
|124.75 Mpixels/s
|65.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|19.6 images/s
|12.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|37.75 words/s
|27.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|33.35 images/s
|29.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|19.25 images/s
|15.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.28 Mnodes/s
|1.83 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|650.5 Krows/s
|426.85 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|62%
|Graphics test
|12 FPS
|15 FPS
|Score
|2016
|2585
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and A10 Fusion
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 1.05 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10 billion
|3.3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|6
|Shading units
|48
|196
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|18.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
|-
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4