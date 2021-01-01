Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs A11 Bionic

Dimensity 900
VS
A11 Bionic
Dimensity 900
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 316K
  • Has 2 more cores

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
A11 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900 +54%
487978
A11 Bionic
316790
CPU - 88563
GPU - 75396
Memory - 44020
UX - 40315
Total score 487978 316790

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.2 words/s
Machine learning - 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 756.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Execution units 4 3
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.0
OpenCL version - 2.1
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 900 vs MediaTek Dimensity 800
2. Apple A11 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
3. Apple A11 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
4. Apple A11 Bionic vs Apple A13 Bionic
5. Apple A11 Bionic vs HiSilicon Kirin 980
6. Apple A11 Bionic vs Apple A12X Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Dimensity 900, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish