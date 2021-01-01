Dimensity 900 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
56
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
44
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
54
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Announced 3-years and 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 316K
- Has 2 more cores
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|88563
|GPU
|-
|75396
|Memory
|-
|44020
|UX
|-
|40315
|Total score
|487978
|316790
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
926
Multi-Core Score
2352
|Image compression
|-
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|756.85 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Execution units
|4
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.1
|DirectX version
|-
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
|-
