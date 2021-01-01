Dimensity 900 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
69
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
56
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
67
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 407K
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|129259
|GPU
|-
|148052
|Memory
|-
|56934
|UX
|-
|63018
|Total score
|487978
|407608
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1126
Multi-Core Score
2943
|Image compression
|-
|131.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|17.45 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|70.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|58.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|17.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|670.45 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Execution units
|4
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|-
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
|-
