Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs A12 Bionic

Dimensity 900
VS
A12 Bionic
Dimensity 900
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 407K
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900 +20%
487978
A12 Bionic
407608
CPU - 129259
GPU - 148052
Memory - 56934
UX - 63018
Total score 487978 407608

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 70.4 words/s
Machine learning - 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 670.45 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Execution units 4 4
FLOPS - 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs - Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and MediaTek Dimensity 900
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Apple A12 Bionic
3. Samsung Exynos 9825 and Apple A12 Bionic
4. HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Apple A12 Bionic
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Apple A12 Bionic
6. Apple A14 Bionic and Apple A12 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Dimensity 900, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish