Dimensity 900 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
88
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
89
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 8 score – 638K vs 487K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|Total score
|487978
|638191
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1129
Multi-Core Score
4646
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and A12X Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|-
|15 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Execution units
|4
|7
|FLOPS
|-
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
|-
