Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs A12X Bionic

Dimensity 900
VS
A12X Bionic
Dimensity 900
A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 8 score – 638K vs 487K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
A12X Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900
487978
A12X Bionic +31%
638191
Total score 487978 638191

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP - 15 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Execution units 4 7
FLOPS - 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs - Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 October 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 900
2. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Dimensity 900
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Apple A12X Bionic
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Apple A12X Bionic
5. Apple A13 Bionic and A12X Bionic
6. HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Apple A12X Bionic
7. Apple A12 Bionic and A12X Bionic
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Apple A12X Bionic
9. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) and Apple A12X Bionic
10. Apple A10 Fusion and A12X Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Dimensity 900, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish