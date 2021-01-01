Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs A14 Bionic

Dimensity 900
VS
A14 Bionic
Dimensity 900
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 8-months later
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 615K vs 487K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900
487978
A14 Bionic +26%
615376
CPU - 173864
GPU - 208037
Memory - 106696
UX - 93575
Total score 487978 615376

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 95.65 words/s
Machine learning - 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 2990 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Execution units 4 4

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 APL1W01
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Dimensity 900, or ask any questions
