Dimensity 900 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
96
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
85
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
92
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 8-months later
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 615K vs 487K
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|173864
|GPU
|-
|208037
|Memory
|-
|106696
|UX
|-
|93575
|Total score
|487978
|615376
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1622
Multi-Core Score
3917
|Image compression
|-
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2990 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Execution units
|4
|4
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877
|APL1W01
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
|-
