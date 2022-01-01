Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs Google Tensor

Dimensity 900
Google Tensor
Dimensity 900
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Supports 178% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 18.4 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 9 score – 740K vs 470K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900
470931
Google Tensor +57%
740785
CPU 127949 196221
GPU 126930 297786
Memory 103473 107096
UX 114523 143527
Total score 470931 740785
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 900
2119
Google Tensor +34%
2834
Image compression 124.75 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 19.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 37.75 words/s -
Machine learning 33.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.25 images/s -
HTML 5 2.28 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 650.5 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 900
2161
Google Tensor +187%
6199
Stability 98% 54%
Graphics test 12 FPS 37 FPS
Score 2161 6199

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion -
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 4 20
Shading units 48 320
FLOPS - 2171 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 18.4 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2021 October 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 S5E9845
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site Google Tensor official site

