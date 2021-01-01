Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs Kirin 810

Dimensity 900
VS
Kirin 810
Dimensity 900
Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 322K
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
Kirin 810

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900 +51%
487978
Kirin 810
322474
CPU - 103259
GPU - 85059
Memory - 69725
UX - 58333
Total score 487978 322474

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 43 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 9X
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Valhall 2 Rogue
GPU frequency - 820 MHz
Execution units 4 6
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6877 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site -

