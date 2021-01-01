Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs Kirin 9000E – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Announced 7-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 487K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
Kirin 9000E

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900
487978
Kirin 9000E +31%
641527
Total score 487978 641527

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and Kirin 9000E

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency - 760 MHz
Execution units 4 22
Shading units - 352
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support - LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000E and Dimensity 900, or ask any questions
