Dimensity 900 vs Kirin 980

Dimensity 900
VS
Kirin 980
Dimensity 900
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 405K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
Kirin 980

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900 +20%
487978
Kirin 980
405430
CPU - 134572
GPU - 135339
Memory - 65549
UX - 67634
Total score 487978 405430

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 123.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 47.2 words/s
Machine learning - 47.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 23.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.39 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 655 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Valhall 2 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 720 MHz
Execution units 4 10
Shading units - 160
FLOPS - 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.0
OpenCL version - 1.2
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced May 2021 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

