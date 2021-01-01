Dimensity 900 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Announced 2-years and 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 405K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|134572
|GPU
|-
|135339
|Memory
|-
|65549
|UX
|-
|67634
|Total score
|487978
|405430
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
705
Multi-Core Score
2510
|Image compression
|-
|123.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|20.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|47.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|47.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|23.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.39 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|655 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and Kirin 980
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|10
|Shading units
|-
|160
|FLOPS
|-
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|-
|1.2
|DirectX version
|-
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
