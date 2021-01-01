Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs Kirin 990 (4G) – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs Kirin 990 (4G)

Dimensity 900
VS
Kirin 990 (4G)
Dimensity 900
Kirin 990 (4G)

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 436K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
Kirin 990 (4G)

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900 +12%
487978
Kirin 990 (4G)
436594
CPU - 138017
GPU - 145170
Memory - 98516
UX - 55324
Total score 487978 436594

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 148.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 23.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 54.1 words/s
Machine learning - 55.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 28.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.13 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 797.5 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Mate 30 Pro
1146 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and Kirin 990 (4G)

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Valhall 2 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 600 MHz
Execution units 4 16
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 768 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.0
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2021 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (4G) and Dimensity 900, or ask any questions
