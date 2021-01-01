Dimensity 900 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 436K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|138017
|GPU
|-
|145170
|Memory
|-
|98516
|UX
|-
|55324
|Total score
|487978
|436594
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
749
Multi-Core Score
3085
|Image compression
|-
|148.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|23.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|54.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|55.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|28.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.13 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|797.5 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Mate 30 Pro
1146 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and Kirin 990 (4G)
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|16
|Shading units
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|-
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
