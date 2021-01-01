Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs Kirin 990 (5G) – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs Kirin 990 (5G)

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 505K vs 487K

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
Kirin 990 (5G)

AnTuTu 8

Dimensity 900
487978
Kirin 990 (5G) +4%
505954
CPU - 154284
GPU - 174684
Memory - 100370
UX - 70979
Total score 487978 505954

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 30 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
1200 x 2640
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Valhall 2 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 700 MHz
Execution units 4 16
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.0
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5G
4G support - LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2021 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (5G) and Dimensity 900, or ask any questions
