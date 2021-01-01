Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 424K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
Kirin 985

AnTuTu 8

Dimensity 900 +15%
487978
Kirin 985
424900
CPU - 139377
GPU - 133940
Memory - 77188
UX - 66447
Total score 487978 424900

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 4 8
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support - LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 April 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site -

