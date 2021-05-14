Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs Dimensity 1000

Dimensity 900
VS
Dimensity 1000
Dimensity 900
Dimensity 1000

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 514K vs 487K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
Dimensity 1000

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900
487978
Dimensity 1000 +5%
514625
CPU - 161266
GPU - 196097
Memory - 84463
UX - 69537
Total score 487978 514625

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 1000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 November 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

