We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 341K
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)

SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900 +43%
487978
Dimensity 1000L
341835
CPU - 124605
GPU - 97817
Memory - 68951
UX - 44792
Total score 487978 341835

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Mediatek M70
4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 November 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6877 MT6885Z
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

