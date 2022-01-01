Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs Dimensity 1300 – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs Dimensity 1300

Dimensity 900
VS
Dimensity 1300
Dimensity 900
Dimensity 1300

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • Supports 85% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 18.4 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 665K vs 470K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
Dimensity 1300

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900
470931
Dimensity 1300 +41%
665799
CPU 127949 175579
GPU 126930 245229
Memory 103473 114842
UX 114523 131394
Total score 470931 665799
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 900
2119
Dimensity 1300 +50%
3178
Image compression 124.75 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 19.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 37.75 words/s -
Machine learning 33.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.25 images/s -
HTML 5 2.28 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 650.5 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 900
2161
Dimensity 1300 +113%
4605
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 12 FPS 27 FPS
Score 2161 4605

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 1300

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion -
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units 48 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 18.4 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 MT6893Z
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
26 (25%)
78 (75%)
Total votes: 104

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 900 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
2. MediaTek Dimensity 900 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
3. MediaTek Dimensity 900 vs Dimensity 920
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1300 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1300 vs Dimensity 1200
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1300 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 900, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish