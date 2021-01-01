Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs Dimensity 810

Dimensity 900
VS
Dimensity 810
Dimensity 900
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (18.4 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 9 score – 419K vs 374K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900 +12%
419381
Dimensity 810
374746
CPU 115686 113696
GPU 119156 85477
Memory 80995 76385
UX 106823 105966
Total score 419381 374746
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 900 +11%
2109
Dimensity 810
1896
Image compression 124.75 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 19.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 37.75 words/s -
Machine learning 33.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.25 images/s -
HTML 5 2.28 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 650.5 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion 12 billion
TDP 10 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS - 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 18.4 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6877 MT6833V
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 900, or ask any questions
