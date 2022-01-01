Dimensity 9000 Plus vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (Mali-G710 MC10) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
- Has 2 more cores
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1142K vs 956K
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3200 MHz)
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|291317
|242019
|GPU
|430867
|407261
|Memory
|218270
|167432
|UX
|206140
|145864
|Total score
|1142627
|956255
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1329
A16 Bionic +40%
1861
Multi-Core Score
4333
A16 Bionic +20%
5198
3DMark
|Stability
|85%
|78%
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|59 FPS
|Score
|9570
|9856
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 Plus and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|1024 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|3.5 MB
|24 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|16 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|-
|Execution units
|10
|6
|Shading units
|512
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3750 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|60 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|July 2022
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site
|-
