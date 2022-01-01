Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9000 Plus vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 9000 Plus vs A16 Bionic

Dimensity 9000 Plus
VS
A16 Bionic
Dimensity 9000 Plus
A16 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (Mali-G710 MC10) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1142K vs 956K
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9000 Plus
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9000 Plus +19%
1142627
A16 Bionic
956255
CPU 291317 242019
GPU 430867 407261
Memory 218270 167432
UX 206140 145864
Total score 1142627 956255
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 85% 78%
Graphics test 57 FPS 59 FPS
Score 9570 9856

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 Plus and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 1024 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 3.5 MB 24 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion
TDP 4 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MC10 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 3 -
Execution units 10 6
Shading units 512 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced July 2022 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
428 (68.3%)
199 (31.7%)
Total votes: 627

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
2. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
3. Apple A16 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
4. Apple A16 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
5. Apple A16 Bionic vs Apple A15 Bionic
6. Apple A16 Bionic vs Apple A14 Bionic
7. Apple A16 Bionic vs Google Tensor G2
8. Apple A16 Bionic vs MediaTek Dimensity 9200
9. Apple A16 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
10. Apple A16 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A16 Bionic and Dimensity 9000 Plus, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish