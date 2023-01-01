Dimensity 9000 Plus vs Kirin 9000E VS Dimensity 9000 Plus Kirin 9000E We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (with Mali-G710 MC10 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1145K vs 723K

Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1145K vs 723K Supports 36% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 44 GB/s)

Supports 36% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 44 GB/s) Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm) Announced 1-year and 9-months later

Announced 1-year and 9-months later Higher GPU frequency (~23%)

Higher GPU frequency (~23%) Better instruction set architecture Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E Performs 18% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 9000 Plus +58% 1145049 Kirin 9000E 723894 CPU 291317 - GPU 430867 - Memory 218270 - UX 206140 - Total score 1145049 723894 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 9000 Plus +67% 9483 Kirin 9000E 5679 Stability 86% 50% Graphics test 56 FPS 34 FPS Score 9483 5679

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 Plus and Kirin 9000E

CPU Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77

3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77

4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3200 MHz 3130 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A L2 cache 1 MB - L3 cache 8 MB - Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Transistor count - 15.3 billion TDP 4 W 6 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G710 MC10 Mali-G78 MP22 Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 933 MHz 759 MHz Execution units 10 22 Shading units 512 352 FLOPS 1813 Gigaflops 2137 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3750 MHz 2750 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 590 AI accelerator Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP - Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem - Balong 5000 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 7000 Mbps Up to 4600 Mbps Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info Announced July 2022 October 2020 Class Flagship Flagship Model number MT6983Z - Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site