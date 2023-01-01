Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9000 Plus vs Kirin 9000E – what's better?

Dimensity 9000 Plus vs Kirin 9000E

Dimensity 9000 Plus
VS
Kirin 9000E
Dimensity 9000 Plus
Kirin 9000E

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (with Mali-G710 MC10 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000E (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
  • Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1145K vs 723K
  • Supports 36% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 44 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000E
  • Performs 18% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9000 Plus
vs
Kirin 9000E

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9000 Plus +58%
1145049
Kirin 9000E
723894
CPU 291317 -
GPU 430867 -
Memory 218270 -
UX 206140 -
Total score 1145049 723894
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 86% 50%
Graphics test 56 FPS 34 FPS
Score 9483 5679

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 Plus and Kirin 9000E

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP 4 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MC10 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 933 MHz 759 MHz
Execution units 10 22
Shading units 512 352
FLOPS 1813 Gigaflops 2137 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 590 AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7000 Mbps Up to 4600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2022 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6983Z -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000E official site

